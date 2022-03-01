The Blue Eye School District had huge wins on the basketball court.
Saturday, Feb. 26, saw both the Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs in action for the Class 2 District 11 Championships against the hosting Crane Pirates and Crane Lady Pirates.
The Blue Eye girls defeated the Lady Pirates 68-42, Saturday to win the Class 2 District 11 Championship 68-42. Leading the Lady Bulldogs in scoring was Riley Arnold, who scored 26 points. Also scoring for Blue Eye in the championship game:
- Kyla Warren with 15 points
- Avery Arnold with 13 points
- Gracyn Fairchild with 10 points
- Makayla Johnson with 3 points
- Keiryn Fairchild with 1 point
Riley Arnold scored her 1500 career point during the game. This is the 5th consecutive District title for the Lady Bulldogs.
Blue Eye will face Miller Wednesday, March 2, at 6 p.m. at Carthage in Sectional play.
The No. 1 District seed the Blue Eye boys faced off against the No. 2 District seed the Pirates for the championship title. The Bulldogs defeated Crane 61-57 to win the Class 2 District 11 Championship.
The Bulldogs boast an impressive season record of 23-4, giving them a 85.2% winning percentage.
Blue Eye will face College Heights on Wednesday, March 2, at 7:45 p.m. at Carthage in Sectional play.
