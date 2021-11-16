The Branson Pirates Soccer program success continues with All-District selections.

Five members of Branson Pirates Soccer team have been selected for Class 3 District 5 All-District Team; Carlton Epps, Nathaniel Smith, Brayan Barboza, Jose Najera and Nathan Bartram. Senior Pilot Ascone received an honorable mention.

The Pirate soccer program had a historic season, sharing the Central Ozark Conference title with Republic. The co-championship was the first in the history of the program. In addition to the team’s historic season, senior Carlton Epps set several records including the career goal scoring record.

Epps was also named as District Offensive Player of the Year.

“Carlton Epps was the heart of our team this season. He was a leader with his actions and his words,” Head coach David Brenner said. “Setting the scoring record was a great personal accomplishment, but he was most focused on the team and our overall success. Being named OPY was a tribute paid by the area coaches. Carlton is recognized as one of the best scorers to have played in this area over the years. Every time you see Carlton he is thinking about how to be better at whatever he is doing.”

This season the Pirates defense was led by Smith.

“Nathaniel (brings) his understanding of the game and his ability to direct our defense was a key to us only allowing 29 goals this season,” Brenner said. “He is a gifted defender who knows when and how to attack and he is willing to put himself between the other team’s best goal scorer and our net.”

Barboza was the team’s second leading scorer, behind Epps, and stepped up as one of the leaders of the team this season.

“I often describe Brayan as the emotional leader of our team. He is dynamic and can change a game in a second with a burst of speed and a lethal finish off either foot,” Brenner said. “As our second leading scorer, we depended on him to make teams respect all of us and not be allowed to focus on just one part of our offense.”

Najera showed his skill and athleticism this season.

“Jose is a quiet leader who really burst onto the scene this season,” Brenner said. “Jose has always had great skill with the ball, but this season he took advantage of all his skills and really stood out as a playmaker and setup person.”

Bartram is the only junior selected from the Pirates roster for the All-District team.

“Nathan was the utility player on our team this season,” Brenner said. “Wherever we needed him to play he did, and when he played other than his natural position he never missed a beat. Nathan is one of the most flexible players we have and his leadership will be a key to our success again next season.”

Ascone had a record setting season with the Pirates as well.

“Pilot is consistently and continuously growing as a player. Pilot has gotten better every year he (has) played. This season he set the record for fewest goals allowed, most saves, and most shutouts,” Brenner said. “ He is a model for anyone who wants to be a great athlete. He listened to his coaches and then did everything he could to improve himself as a goalkeeper. I have never coached anyone who worked harder to improve themselves and his leadership will be a big hole for us to fill. This year our district had several really good GK and standing out enough to be HM is a tribute to Pilot’s efforts to be the best player he could be.”