The Branson Pirates relied on junior scoring in their 79-68 win over conference foe Carthage.
The win was Branson’s second in the Central Ozark Conference, tying it with Neosho for a 2-4 record in the conference.
Junior Kade Goodwin led the scoring for Branson on Saturday, Feb. 20. He scored 28 of his team’s 79. Junior Ethan Jones followed with 23 points, while junior Colton Cooper scored 12 and junior Kyle Scharbrough scored 13.
Carthage had three in double-digit scoring, but the four Branson juniors outscored Carthage’s entire team 76-68.
Branson has two more games left in the regular season before it faces No. 2 seed Ozark in the Class 6 District 11 Tournament as the No. 3 seed.
