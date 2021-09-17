As one of many Branson teams to be home on Tuesday night, the Branson volleyball team hosted Reeds Spring. And won in three exciting sets.

Branson got off to a back and forth start with the Lady Wolves. The score was within two points for most of the first set. Branson was able to pull away during senior Abi Rushing’s serving when the Pirates scored five straight points for a 19-14 lead.

Reeds Spring attempted to work back and keep it within four, but Branson closed out the set to win 25-18.

Branson went on to win the second set, but Reeds Spring never let up. The teams traded points, going on runs thanks to their servers. Senior Jade Watson served several aces early for the Lady Wolves, and her team went up 6-2.

The Pirates worked back and tied the score at eight. Points yet again were traded as the tie got closer and closer to a set point. Branson pulled away for a 20-17 lead before Reeds Spring called a timeout.

Reeds Spring worked for a few more points, but Branson won Set 2 by five, 25-20.

Branson’s momentum from the first two sets carried over to the third. The Pirates took the lead and despite efforts from Reeds Spring held on for a 25-14 win.

The Pirates moved to 5-9-2. Reeds Spring moved to 4-2.

Branson will travel to Hillcrest on Monday before returning home for three Central Ozark Conference matchups. The Pirates will host Ozark on Tuesday, Sept, 21, Joplin on Thursday, and Republic on Tuesday, Sept. 28. All games are set to start at 6:30 p.m.

Reeds Spring continued a four-game stretch on the road at Monett on Thursday. Next week is a busy one for the Lady Wolves. They travel to Aurora on Monday and Cassville on Tuesday. They will then return home for a makeup match against Spokane on Wednesday, Sept. 22, before heading to the Strafford Volleyfest on Saturday, Sept. 25.

Blue Eye split early week games

The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs dropped their match to Reeds Spring on Monday. Blue Eye tried to keep up, but the Lady Wolves won in three sets (25-16, 25-23, 25-17).

They did bounce back, though, for a three-set win over Tri-Lakes opponent Hollister.

While Hollister was able to score several points, Blue Eye won 25-16, 25-18, 25-19. The split games put Blue Eye at 8-2-1 this season.

Blue Eye will host Southwest (Washburn) at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 20, and Clever on Thursday with the same start time.

Forsyth continues winning season

The Forsyth Lady Panthers took a break early on this week after winning their home tournament. The Lady Panthers were 6-2-1 when they hosted Ava on Thursday. They host Billings and Fair Grove next week on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, before facing rival Hollister on Thursday, Sept. 23. First serve is set for 7 p.m.