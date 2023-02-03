Blue Eye School District’s archery teams recently started the archery season the weekend of Jan. 23, at the Taneyville State Qualifier.
The Blue Eye 5th grade team won the tournament, and the 4th grade team finished fourth in the elementary divisions. Blue Eye competed with schools from Chadwick, Forsyth, Gainesville, Kirbyvill, Taneyville, Sparta, Shell Knob and Valley Springs, Arkansas. The tournament championship is the first in the program’s history.
Blue Eye Archery Coach Michael Horn expressed his happiness with the team’s performance going into the season.
“I am very happy with the progress our kids had at our first tournament of the year,” Horn said. “Last year was our first year of archery, and we finished in the Top 10 at the State 3D tournament. This year the State raised the bar for what we have to do to qualify this year. We set some goals at the beginning of practice in November to work harder and get back this year, and the kids have really stepped up to meet the challenge.”
Horn said the community has been supportive of the school’s archery program, which has grown in size since last year.
“We have 32 kids participating in archery this year, up from 17 last year. So, we’ve almost doubled in just one year,” Horn said. “Taneyville was the first tournament we’ve won in our history, after finishing 2nd place twice last year. Meryn Painter won our first ever medal at a tournament by finishing 3rd place at Taneyville in the Elementary division. We have been blessed with great support from our school and community, and they really come out to support our new sport.”
The Bulldogs are back in action again on Saturday, Feb. 4, at Kirbyville and will travel to Conway, AR for a 3D tournament on Friday, Feb. 10. Horn said the team hopes to be getting ready for the state tournament in March, which will be held in Branson.
