The Girls Night Out track meet hosted by Parkview in Springfield, Missouri on April 7, saw rain, 25mph winds and the top competitors across all classes in Missouri. The all girls meet showcased 36 teams, including area schools Branson and Reeds Spring.
Branson’s Cali Essick stood out on the track and down the runway for the Pirates, placing top 10 in all four of her individual events. Essick had her highest place finish of the meet in the triple jump with 35 feet 10inches taking second. This is only Essick’s second year to compete in the triple jump and will be one her best events this season. The 100m dash was a blitz race in the final heat, and Essick placed third in her heat and fourth overall in 12.69, just .01 behind third place. The first place winner, Kiara Strayhorn of Capital City won as a wild card performance in 12.46, coming out of heat 7 of 9.
Essick also placed third in the long jump at 18 feet and 4.5 inches and sixth in the 200m dash in a time of 27.56.
Branson also had two top 10 finishes in the field events. Kayli Thomas placed eighth in the high jump and cleared 5 feet 1in. In the women’s javelin, Allison Thomas made the finals flight and took seventh with a throw of 107 feet.
Rounding out Branson's top scorers were Graci Calovich and Larkin Currier placing eleventh and twelfth in the 300m hurdles respectively.
The opportunity to bring together the top schools of all sizes to the same meet makes Girls Night Out one of the best meets to prepare for the state championship.
