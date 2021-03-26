The Forsyth baseball team finished pool play of the Clever ROTB Tournament with a 2-1 record.
The Panthers lost to Springfield Catholic 7-0 and earned the chance to play for third place.
The Panthers played Clever on Friday night. The results of that game were not available at the time of publication.
Forsyth’s two wins came against Fair Grove, 4-3, and Buffalo, 9-4.
The Panthers continue their season on Monday, March 29, at Spokane.
