High school basketball returns with the Pink and White Tournament next week, where local athletes have a chance to show-off their skills on the court.

High school girls will hit the courts in the Pink and White Lady Basketball Classic in a few weeks. This year the tournament will go back to being played on the Drury University campus with two divisions.

Last year the tournament was played in four different regions at four different public schools in Springfield, due to the pandemic.

The tournament will begin on Monday, Dec. 27 and championship games will take place on Thursday, Dec. 30.

Last year champions were Kickapoo in the Pink Division and West Plains in the White Division.

This year Pink Division first-round matchups, to be held at Weiser Gym, are as follows:

- 9:30 a.m. Ava (No. 7) vs. Greenwood

- 11 a.m. Republic (No. 2) vs. Waynesville

- 12:30 p.m. Ozark (No. 6) vs. Carthage

- 2 p.m. Lebanon (No. 3) vs. Buffalo

- 4:30 p.m. Branson (No. 8) vs. Aurora

- 6 p.m. Kickapoo (No. 1) vs. Thayer

- 7:30 p.m. Skyline (No. 5) vs. Mount Vernon

- 9 p.m. Cabot (Arkansas) (No. 4) vs. Parkview

This year White Division first-round matchups, to be held at O’Reilly Family Event Center, are as follows:

- 9:30 a.m. Blue Eye (No. 7) vs. Clever

- 11 a.m. Nixa (No. 2) vs. Bolivar

- 12:30 p.m. Willard (No. 6) vs. Catholic

- 2 p.m. Strafford (No. 3) vs. Logan-Rogersville

- 4:30 p.m. Camdenton (No. 8) vs. Central

- 6 p.m. Georgetown (Texas) (No. 1) vs. Glendale

- 7:30 p.m. West Plains (No. 5) vs. Hillcrest

- 9 p.m. El Dorado Springs (No. 4) vs. Marshfield