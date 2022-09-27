Branson

The Branson Pirates football team had a rough homecoming, as Carl Junction scored on their first play from scrimmage and rolled to a 32-7 win.

Carl Junction quarterback Dexter Merrell had over 200 combined yards in the first half, including 80 yards on the first-play touchdown pass to Malahki Moore.

The Pirates offense had their initial drive stopped when a lateral was intercepted by the Carl Junction defense, one of several turnovers by the Branson squad. The offense also had several key passes dropped by the receivers.

Carl Junction led 26-0 at the half.

Branson’s lone score came in the third quarter when Will Thornton ran it in from 8 yards out. Dane Efird kicked the extra point.

The Pirates fall to 1-4 and are on the road next week at Neosho, who fell to Carthage last week 47-7.

Hollister

The Hollister Tigers football team bested the Aurora Houn’ Dawgs on Friday, Sept. 23 with a 21-18 win on the road.

The win moved the Tigers to a 2-3 season record.

Hollister will face the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats on Friday, Sept. 30 at home for the Tiger Homecoming week.

Forsyth

The Forsyth Panthers football team edged out Skyline Tigers on Friday, Sept. 23 in their home conference game by a score of 35-34.

The offensive battle resulted in a 4-1 overall record for the Panthers and a record of 1-4 for the Tigers.

Forsyth will face the Diamond Wildcats at home on Friday, Sept. 30.

Reeds Spring

The Reeds Spring Wolves hosted the Marshfield Blue Jays for their Homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23.

The Wolves took control early on when the Blue Jays fumbled the ball, which was recovered by the Wolves. After gaining control of the ball, Reeds Spring completed a 35-yard touchdown pass. This gave the Wolves a 6-0 lead.

The Blue Jays answered back very quickly with a 75-yard kick return touchdown, tying the game 6-6.

The Wolves gained another touchdown and had a good kick in the first quarter, recovering the lead, 13-6.

In the second quarter, Marshfield completed a Pick 6 when they intercepted the ball and ran for a touchdown. They missed their point after touchdown. With under a minute left in the first half, the Blue Jays scored a 28-yard touchdown pass. The Blue Jays took the lead 19-13 at halftime.

The Wolves came back to the field with determination as the second half began, quickly tying the game up with a rushing touchdown. They failed a rushing two point conversion. However, with two minutes to go Reeds Spring scored a 47-yard passing touchdown and the PAT was good, bringing their lead over the Blue Jays to 26-19 in the third quarter.

Reeds Spring held the gridiron against the Blue Jays in the fourth quarter, winning their Homecoming game 26-19.

Helping the Wolves to secure a victory were:

Junior No. 13 James Dowdy, who caught two touchdown passes and threw another to Senior No. 1 Addison Abshire.

Quarterback No. 7 Junior Blandy Burall, who threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another.

The Reeds Spring Wolves have a 4-1 record this season and will face off against Seneca Indians at home on Friday, Sept. 30.