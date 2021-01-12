The Forsyth Panthers lost both games last week to 8-4 Crane and 9-5 Buffalo.

The two losses moved the Panthers to a .500 record for the third time this season.

Forsyth has had an interesting record so far this season.

The Panthers started 2-0 before losing their next two. They then won two more games only to lose two more. They entered the Walnut Grove Holiday Classic, and won three straight before losing to Hollister.

Now, the Panthers hope to move back up to a winning record before facing 12-1 Hollister again.

They will face 6-6 Stockton on Friday, Jan. 15, at home, where their record this season is 2-4.

Two of the losses came from Ava, once in their home tournament and the other during the regular season.

The Panthers will then rematch with Hollister on Jan. 19 on the road, where they have a record of 2-2 in away games.

The final four games were at a neutral site.