Ozarks area golf courses made a significant splash on the recent Golfweek lists of America’s best courses.
Golfweek announced five courses in the Branson area have made the “Top Courses by State” and “Top 100 Public Access Courses.”
Three courses placed in the Top 100 Public Access Courses list: Ozarks National at No. 51, Buffalo Ridge at No. 77, and Payne’s Valley at No. 93. Ozarks National falls from No. 49 in last year’s list, Buffalo Ridge climbed from No. 82 last year, and Payne’s Valley appears this year after not making last year’s list.
On the list of Missouri’s top public courses, the Ozarks sweep the top four rankings and five of the top seven. Ozarks National is No. 1, Buffalo Ridge No. 2, Payne’s Valley No. 3, Branson Hills No. 4, and LedgeStone No. 7.
“Golfweek bestowing this honor on us validates not only that our course is considered one of the finest, but also that the Branson golf destination is one of America’s best given that five of the 10 here merited top rankings,” Branson Hills Golf Club Director of Golf Dan Davis said in a statement said.
Tripadvisor has rated Branson No. 3 trending tourism destination in America, which includes golf tourism in the region.
“Having many courses judged to be best-in the state and in the country is exciting; we hope it inspires people to visit our golf destination in the Branson Missouri Ozarks,” Explore Branson Director of Communications Lynn Berry said.
Information about all the award winning courses is available at explorebranson.com/golf.
