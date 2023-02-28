Crane Pirates

District Champions

The Crane Pirates saw District action last week. On Monday, Feb. 20, the Crane team traveled to Galena to face off against the Bradleyville Eagles in the first round of the Class 2 District 11 Tournament. The Pirates advanced, beating the Eagle 68 to 29.

In the second round the Crane Pirates faced off against the Blue Eye Bulldogs. The game went into overtime, with the Crane boys finally triumphed over the Bulldogs with a final score of 52 to 49.

In the Class 2 District 11 Tournament Championship game the Pirates faced off against the Billings Wildcats. The Pirates defeated the Wildcats 57 to 44 to become District Champions.

They advance to Sectionals this week.

Crane Lady Pirates

The Crane Lady Pirates headed to the Class 2 District 11 Tournament last week. On Tuesday, Feb. 21, the Crane girls traveled to Galena to face off against the Lady Bear in the first round. The Lady Pirates defeated the Galena girls 56 to 36.

In the second round of the tournament the Lady Pirates fell to the Marionville Lady Comets 37 to 48, thus ending their season.

Blue Eye Bulldogs

The Bulldogs participated in the Class 2 District 11 Tournament, first facing the Fordland Eagles on Monday, Feb. 20. They defeated the Eagles 69-37. On Wednesday, Feb. 22, they faced the Crane Pirates, losing 49-52 in overtime.

Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs

The Lady Bulldogs participated in the Class 2 District 11 Tournament, first facing the Greenwood Blue Jays on Tuesday, Feb. 21. They won 61-24. They faced Fordland on Thursday, Feb. 23, losing 45-49.

Bradleyville Eagles

The Bradleyville Eagles faced the Crane Pirates in the first round of the Class 2 District 11 Tournament. The Eagles fell to the Pirates 49 to 52.

Bradleyville Lady Eagles

The Bradleyville Lady Eagles took on the Hurley Lady Tigers in the first round of the Class 2 District 11 Tournament. The Lady Tigers were defeated by the Lady Eagles with a score of 51 to 48.

The Lady Eagle advanced to round two where they faced the Chadwick Lady Cardinals. The Cardinals were too much for the Bradleyville girls to handle on the day. The Bradleyville Lady Eagles fell to the Lady Cardinals 59 to 16.

Branson Pirates

The Branson Pirates were unable to snap their losing streak before the end of the regular season, dropping both a home and away game ahead of the Class 5 District 6 tournament. The team lost at home to an undefeated Nixa squad, 77-56, and then dropped their last regular season game on the road at Republic, 66-43. They play in the first round of the districts against Bolivar on March 1.

Branson Lady Pirates

The Branson Lady Pirates wrapped up the regular season a game below .500 after a 1-2 week before the district playoffs. The team fell at home to Nixa 65-51, but rallied two nights later for a 50-41 win over Neosho at home. The team then lost their regular season finale on the road at Republic, 75-43. Their next game is March 2 against Parkview in the Class 5 District 6 tournament.

Forsyth Panthers

The Forsyth Panthers faced off against the Monett Cubs on Thursday, Feb. 23 at their last home game of the season. The Panther beat the Cubs with a score of 74 to 42, wrapping up their regular season. This brought the Forsyth boys to a season record of 22-4.

Forsyth Lady Panthers

The Lady Panthers ended their season on Tuesday, Feb. 21 in the District Tournament in Spokane. The Forsyth girls took on the Springfield Catholic Lady Irish in the first round of the tournament. The Lady Panthers fell to the Springfield girls 39 to 57.

Galena Bears

In the Class 2 District 11 Tournament, the Galena Bears faced the Billings WIldcats in the first round on Wednesday, Feb. 22. The Bears lost to the Wildcats 37 to 54.

Galena Lady Bears

The Galena Lady Bears took on the Crane Lady Pirates as part of the Class 2 District 11 Tournament. The Lady Bears lost to the Lady Pirates 36 to 56.

Hollister Lady Tigers

The Hollister Lady Tigers hosted the Willow Springs Lady Bears on Monday, Feb. 20, losing 34-47.

Reeds Spring Wolves

The Reeds Spring Wolves hit the court last week in their last regular season game against the Mountain Grove Panthers on Tuesday, Feb. 21. The Wolves conquered the Panthers 69 to 58.

Reeds Spring Lady Wolves

In their last game of the regular season the Reeds Spring Lady Wolves hosted the Seneca Lady Indians. The Lady Wolves fell to the Indians with a final score of 57 to 52.

S of O Patriots

The Patriots played in the Class 1 District 4 Tournament on Monday, Feb. 20, facing the Koshkonong Blue Jays. They lost 31-59.

S of O Lady Patriots

The Lady Patriots recently participated in the Class 1 District 3 Tournament, first facing the Exeter Tigers on Tuesday, Feb. 21. . They defeated the Tigers 54-32. They next played Billings on Thursday, Feb. 23. On Saturday, Feb. 25, the Lady Patriots faced Chadwick, losing 29-50.