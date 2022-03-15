The varsity Hollister Tigers baseball team kicked their season off on March 15 at home against the Ava Bears. The Tigers, coming off a 25-7 season last year, are considered one of the leading squads in MSHSAA Class 4.

“We return our coaching staff and a big group of players who either started or contributed greatly to our Final Four team,” Head Coach Trent Oxenreider said.

The Tigers are coming off one of their most successful seasons in school history, making it to the state semifinals for the first time in 15 years. Last season’s senior class played a major role in leading the Tigers to the championship, but coach Oxenreider believes his nine juniors can carry the momentum.

“The returning group knows what it took to make a special run to the Final Four,” Oxenreider said. “We look to compete every day and with our tough schedule, it should prepare us for district play. Our conference once again will be tough each game.”

Leading the junior class is Blake Russell, who achieved All-State outfielder honorable mention accolades and District 11 first team honors as a right fielder last season. Russell will return this season in the leadoff spot as a center fielder because of his speed.

After joining the starting lineup mid-season last year, as a first baseman, junior Ethan Wright moves to catcher this year.

Versatile juniors Sam Teaster and Luke Calovich return as utility players after both helped out the Tigers last spring.

Rounding out the junior class includes Malachi Henry (pitcher and infielder), Ayden Kimmel (outfield),Ronny Daniels (pitcher and hitter), Eathen Felts (outfield) and Ryland Franks (first base and pitcher).

“Our program looks to play the game right, play hard, and compete,” Oxenrider said. “We will have depth on the mound, should be solid on defense, and offensively will find ways to produce runs.”

Senior Clay Kemp is expected to deliver big performances after being named to the All-State second team last season.

“Kemp will be a huge key to our success this spring. He was a workhorse on the mound,” Oxenrider said “He would have been our ace if he didn’t share time with Landon Richards last spring. He will be our ace and look forward to a huge year from him.”

The Tigers will face off against four district opponents in the regular season.