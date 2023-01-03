A tournament is coming to Branson revolving around a version of soccer unknown to many casual fans of the sport.
Futsal is a version of the sport where the ball doesn’t have much bounce, is played with teams of five on each side, and is fast-paced with much more scoring than a typical soccer game. The game is played in two 20-minute halves, versus the 45 minute halves of normal soccer.
Southwest MO Rush soccer is hosting the Branson Shootout Futsal Tournament at the Branson Convention Center over two weekends: a boys tournament from Jan. 6 to 8, and a girls tournament from Jan. 13 to 15. The tournament will take place on five adjoining indoor playing fields within the complex.
“Being indoors in the convention center, music playing, soccer store on site, it’s an electric environment,” John Markey of Lake Country Soccer told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “We have 99 boys teams in week one and 50 girls teams in week two. Games will be non-stop and kick off at 6:30pm Friday night.”
More information about the event can be found at lakecountrysoccer.org or swmorush.org.
