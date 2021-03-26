In a season where so many things changed in an instant, three things were going to remain the same: the expectation of making the All-State team.

That’s not an expectation everyone has. It’s an elite list for each class.

But three girls from the Tri-Lakes area made that list.

Hollister senior Kendrick “Bug” Bailey made the Class 4 All-State Team.

Junior twins Avery and Riley Arnold from Blue Eye made the Class 2 All-State Team.

And it wasn’t much of a surprise for anyone.

“It’s clear Bug is going to make the all-state team,” Hollister head coach Jimmy Lincoln said after Hollister’s season ended against Ava in the Class 4 District 11 Tournament.

Bailey ended the season shooting 44.5% from the field for over 20 points per game.

She averaged 4.5 assists per game compared to 2.1 turnovers per game.

All season, Bailey was a successful 3-point shooter from farther back than most college athletes.

The Arnold twins combined for an offense-defense machine that led Blue Eye to a third-place finish in Class 2. Riley Arnold was the Lady Bulldogs’ leading scorer all season, but Avery Arnold consistently stepped up into that role if needed.

Avery Arnold was also named the SouthWest Central League’s Defensive Player of the Year because of her knack for forcing turnovers.

Hollister ended its season 20-7. Blue Eye ended 24-6.