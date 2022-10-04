Hollister Homecoming Pic 9

Hollister fell to Logan-Rogersville 35-13 in their homecoming game Friday, September 30.

 Chris Carlson

The Hollister Tigers varsity football team lost their home conference game against the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats on Friday, Sept. 30, by a score of 35-13.

Hollister Homecoming Pic 5

Hollister will face off against the Mt. Vernon Mountaineers on the road next Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.

 

Hollister Homecoming Pic 3

Hollister Homecoming Pic 6

Hollister Homecoming Pic 8

