The Hollister Tigers varsity football team lost their home conference game against the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats on Friday, Sept. 30, by a score of 35-13.
Hollister will face off against the Mt. Vernon Mountaineers on the road next Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.
