Branson wrestling.jpg

The Branson Pirates Wrestling team took home several individual medals and placed fourth in the team competition.

 Seth Isringhausen

The Branson Pirate Wrestling Team took home two first place medals this weekend at the Union Tournament. 

Junior Kyshin Isringhausen Branson Wrestling jpg

Junior Kyshin Isringhausen, in the 138 weight class, took home the first place medal in his weight class.

Junior Kyshin Isringhausen, in the 138 weight class, and Alejandro Berumen, in the 195 weight class, grabbed individual first place medals. 

Alejandro Berumen, Branson Boys Wrestling.jpg

Alejandro Berumen, in the 195 weight class, grabbed an individual first place medal.

 

The wrestling team also took home two individual second place medals and an individual third place medal. Pirate wrestlers Cade Grimm and Tommy Mutarelli took home second place wins in their weight classes. Jacob Rainey took home a third place medal in his weight class. 

The Pirate wrestling team finished fourth overall in the tournament. 

