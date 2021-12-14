The Branson Pirate Wrestling Team took home two first place medals this weekend at the Union Tournament.
Junior Kyshin Isringhausen, in the 138 weight class, and Alejandro Berumen, in the 195 weight class, grabbed individual first place medals.
The wrestling team also took home two individual second place medals and an individual third place medal. Pirate wrestlers Cade Grimm and Tommy Mutarelli took home second place wins in their weight classes. Jacob Rainey took home a third place medal in his weight class.
The Pirate wrestling team finished fourth overall in the tournament.
