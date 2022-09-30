The Blue Eye Bulldogs baseball team defeated the Exeter Tigers 10-0 on Monday, Sept. 26, as two pitchers threw a shutout.
Starting Pitcher Brady Isbell gave the Bulldogs a tremendous lead holding off the Tigers and Logan Isbell, the relief pitcher, finished the game allowing no runs..
When the Bulldogs came to the plate, Logan Isbell led the way with 3 hits and Colton Spinning and Trey Lippe each had two hits. Lippe had 4 runs batted in on the day. Brady Isbell, Landon Murray, Cayden Murray, and Kaden Jones each notched a hit. Blue Eye as a team had 8 stolen bases on the day.
The Bulldogs will face the Southwest (Washburn) Trojans on Monday, Oct. 3 at home.
