FORSYTH

The Forsyth Panthers faced off against the Diamond Wildcats for their Homecoming game.

The Panthers took an early lead but did not hang on to it. The Wildcats took the lead throughout the first half, but the Panthers came back with determination as the second half began.

The Panthers trailed the visitors 33-21 before gaining 22 points closing out the game with a Homecoming win, 43-33.

The Forsyth Panthers continue to dominate with a season record of 5-1. They will host the Strafford Indians this Friday, Oct. 7.

REEDS SPRING

The Reeds Spring Wolves took on one of their biggest competitions this season as they hosted the Class 2 No. 3 ranked Seneca Indians.

The game saw both teams showing their skills on the gridiron. The Indians took the lead in the first half, 27-14. The Wolves rallied in the third quarter, scoring two touchdowns, which gave them a one point lead. The match went back and forth with each team scoring, until there was a tie at 49 - 49.

The Indians once again took charge, gaining two late touchdowns to take the win 63- 49. Seneca remains undefeated in their season. With this loss the Wolves fall to a 4-2 for the season.

This Friday, Oct. 7, the Wolves will travel to Aurora to face off against the Houn’ Dawgs.

BRANSON

The Branson Pirates dropped a wild game on the road against Neosho, hanging in with the home team until the last play of the first half and the first two of the second half changed the game’s complexion.

Neosho scored on a hook-and-ladder play at the end of the first half, then did a trick kickoff play to gain possession at the start of the second half, where they scored on their first play.

Neosho went on to win 50-31.

The Pirates will travel to Republic on Friday, Oct. 7 to face off against the Tigers.

HOLLISTER

The Hollister Tigers varsity football team lost their Homecoming game against the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats on Friday, Sept. 30, by a score of 35-13.

Hollister will face off against the Mt. Vernon Mountaineers on the road next Friday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m.