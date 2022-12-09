Four members of the 2022 Branson High School Football team have been named to the All-Central Ozark Conference team.

Javen Finkbone was named first-team All-COC Defensive Back.

Three of his teammates were named to the third-team All-COC squad: kicker Dane Efird, running back Cade Grimm, and defensive back Marshall Storm.

“The Central Ozark Conference is a very competitive conference with a lot of talented football players,” Branson High School Football Head Coach, Aaron Hafner told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “I’m very proud of the young men that received All-Conference honors for the 2022 season. Javen, Dane, Cade and Marshall are all very special players and provide a great deal of value to our success on and off the field.

“Javen Finkbone received 1st Team All-COC which is an extremely high accomplishment. He is a physical player that was very productive for us on the defensive side of the ball. Dane Efird is one of the top kickers in the midwest. He will continue to work hard and develop into a national kicker prospect. Cade Grimm is a very good football player on offense and defense. He had an exceptional year playing fullback and is a tough, hard-nosed player. Marshall Storm is a playmaker. He did a great job playing safety and blocked three kicks on special teams. We are looking forward to watching him develop into a top defensive back in our conference his senior season.”

Finkbone told Branson Tri-Lakes News he’s looking forward to helping rebuild the culture of the football program.

“It is truly an honor to be voted as a First-Team Defensive Back in The Central Ozark Conference and just shows how much pride we have as Branson Pirates,” Finkbone said. “I hope to help rebuild the culture in the Branson Pirate football program and to help us win more games this upcoming season. We have a great coaching staff and a lot of young talent.”

Two players told the Branson Tri-Lakes they were pleased by the honors but were also looking forward to continuing their careers.

“Receiving this award affirms that all the work I have put in is paying off,” Grimm said. “It also shows how Branson’s new program is building a strong foundation for current and future Pirates. My future plans are to play football at the next level while studying industrial engineering.”

“It is a great honor for me to receive this title,” Efird said. “I am looking to accomplish a lot of things in football such as school records, and to be able to play at the next level in college.”

Storm said the awards show Coach Hafner is building a good foundation for the program.

“This honor means a lot to me, my coaches and my family,” Storm said. “This is just one step in the right direction. We are just getting started with this new program. We have amazing coaches that made this honor possible. We have a bright future.”

Finkbone and Storm will return next season for the Pirates.