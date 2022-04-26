The College of the Ozarks Bobcats and Lady Bobcats have announced the summer sports camp schedule for 2022. Girls volleyball, girls basketball, and boys basketball camps will be offered for students entering grades K through 12 in the fall as follows:
Camp dates:
Grades 2-6: Girls Basketball Elementary Day Camp (mornings) - June 6-8
Grades 7-8: Girls Basketball Junior High Team Camp – June 6-7
Grades 9-12: Girls Basketball Team Weekend Overnight Camp - June 9-11
Grades 7-12: Girls Basketball Individual Overnight Camp - June 19-22
Grades K-5: Girls Volleyball Elementary Day Camp - June 23-24
Grades 6-8: Girls Volleyball Junior High Individual Overnight Camp - June 24-25
Grades 9-12: Girls Volleyball Varsity Overnight Camp – June 25-26
Grades 7-12: Boys Basketball Overnight Camp - July 18-21
Grades 2-6: Boys Basketball Elementary Day Camp (mornings) - July 25-28
Online registration and registration brochures, which include specific details regarding times and fees, are available on the C of O Athletics webpage atwww.bobcats.cofo.edu. Click on the button titled: “Athletics Camps 2022.”
For additional information or a registration brochure, you may contact Coach Mullis (girls’ basketball) at 417-690-2574, Coach Shepherd (boys’ basketball) at 417-690-2569, Coach Muckenthaler (volleyball) at 417-690-2564, or the Sports Information Office at 417-690-2565.
