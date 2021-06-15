Athletes from across the area earned All-Region honors for their performances during competition in their respective sports.
All names are listed below in alphabetical order by school. All information is as submitted.
Blue Eye
Softball
Senior Kara Spinning - All-Class 1 Region 2 Second Team (Infield)
Branson
Girls Soccer
Sophomore Kloey Alms - All- Class 3 Region 3
Sophomore Briley Efird - All-Class 3 Region 3
Forsyth
Softball
Senior Katrina Drake - All-Class 2 Region 2 (Infield)
Sophomore Kloe Hendrickson - All-Class 2 Region 2 (Outfield)
Junior Oletha Rich - All-Class 2 Region 2 (Catcher)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.