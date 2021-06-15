Athletes from across the area earned All-Region honors for their performances during competition in their respective sports.

All names are listed below in alphabetical order by school. All information is as submitted.

Blue Eye

Softball

Senior Kara Spinning - All-Class 1 Region 2 Second Team (Infield)

Branson

Girls Soccer

Sophomore Kloey Alms - All- Class 3 Region 3

Sophomore Briley Efird - All-Class 3 Region 3

Forsyth

Softball

Senior Katrina Drake - All-Class 2 Region 2 (Infield)

Sophomore Kloe Hendrickson - All-Class 2 Region 2 (Outfield)

Junior Oletha Rich - All-Class 2 Region 2 (Catcher)