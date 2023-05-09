The Blue Eye Bulldogs track and field team competed at Mountain Grove on Saturday, May 6, in District championships. The following students have advanced to compete in sectionals Saturday, May 13, at School of the Ozarks after finishing in the top 4 of the district meet last Saturday.
Boys: 2nd Place overall
1st Place: 4x1 (Braden Johnson, Houston Parker, Ashton Little, Alex Labrier) / 4x2 (Braden Johnson, Kaden Jones, Ashton Little, Alex Labrier)
4x4 (Braden Johnson, Alex Labrier, Jadon Weaver, Houston Parker) / Houston Parker: 800m
4x800 (Alex Labrier, Mason Phillips, Jadon Weaver, Houston Parker)
2nd Place: Camden Fultz in the Jav, Jadon Weaver 1600m
3rd Place: Mason Phillips 1600m, Kaden Jones 200m
4th Place: Aiden Estes 110m Hurdles
Girls:
1st Place: 4x1 & 4x2 (Kylee Swopes, Kieryn Fairchild, Sam George, Emmalee Litel)
2nd Place: Emmalee Litel 100m
4th Place: Olivia Cardenzana 1600m
