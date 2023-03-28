Local high school track athletes met in Hollister on Tuesday, March 21 to participate in a warm up meet.
Hollister Track Coach Austin Wenger was happy to report the Hollister team performed well.
“It went well, (they) fought the cold and drizzle the whole time,” Wenger said. “We had eight kids get 16 personal bests at the meet, so that was a great way to start the season!”
Wenger said his team looks forward to improving.
