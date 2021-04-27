The Forsyth Lady Panthers will enter the postseason as the No. 1 seed in Class 2 District 4.

The 16-5 team, as of April 25, will face No. 8 Thayer at 4 p.m. on May 3 at Mountain Grove High School.

Thayer is 2-9 so far this season with an 0-3 record at neutral locations. The two have never met before, according to the Missouri High School Activities Association website.

Forsyth had three games on the schedule for this week, weather permitting. They played at Seymour on Tuesday, host Ash Grove on Wednesday and host Mansfield on Friday for its final game of the regular season.

The Hollister Lady Tigers (5-5) earned the No. 6 seed out of eight. They will face No. 3 Sparta at 5:30 p.m. on May 4 at Mountain Grove, 420 N. Main.

While there is no previous record this season, Sparta and Hollister will have played up to six common opponents by the time the tournament begins. Both have defeated Billings and Blue Eye by double digits.

Hollister hosted Springfield Catholic on Monday, traveled to Mt. Vernon on Tuesday and will host Spokane on Thursday, weather permitting, for its final game of the regular season.

Blue Eye is in Class 1 District 4. Other Class 1 brackets had been released at the time of publication, but Blue Eye’s was not.

Blue Eye hosted Crane on Monday, will play at Marionville on Wednesday and host Exter on Friday for the final game of its the regular season.