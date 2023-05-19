Forsyth Panthers wins District Championship.
For the second time in three years, the Panthers brought home the District Baseball Championship title, during the championship game, which was held in Strafford, MO. The Panthers took on the Clever Blue Jays.
The Blue Jays took advantage in the first few innings of some early miscues from the Panthers, to take a lead. The Panthers rallied in the seventh when they scored eight runs to erase a three run deficit. The Panthers grabbed a win over the Blue Jays to take home the Class 3 District title, with a final score of 9 to 4.
The Panthers will be in the Class 2 Sectional next Tuesday, they will face off against Licking.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.