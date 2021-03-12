The Missouri National Archery in the Schools Program will return to the Branson Convention Center March 18-20.
Students from all around the state will travel to compete in the state tournament, including three archers from Forsyth High School.
Senior Carter Brown along with sophomores Kenzie Calhoun and Hunter Chambers all qualified for the tournament after shooting scores of 275 or above.
The Missouri Conservation Heritage Foundation and Missouri Department of Conservation are hosting the tournament and are still in need of volunteers to help run the event.
“I think we’re struggling to find volunteers because of COVID and spring break,” MCHF interim director Trisha Burkhardt said. “We can accommodate anyone and appreciate anyone who can help.”
There will be additional activities outside of competing that fans and family members can participate in.
“We are so excited to have everyone back in Branson,” Burkhardt said. “It was sad to cancel last year’s tournament a week before it started.”
For more information and to volunteer, visit mochf.org.
