During the first week of Missouri State High School Football Playoffs, the Branson Pirates fell to the Rolla Bulldogs on Friday, Oct. 29.
The Branson Pirates lost in the opening round of district play for the first time in three years as they dropped a 28-0 game against Rolla.
The Pirate defense worked hard to keep the Bulldogs in check most of the game, including during the opening moments when a turnover gave Rolla the ball deep in Branson territory.
Rolla rallied and came back to gain a couple of big plays in the second half which gave them control of the game.
Branson ended their season with a 3-7 record.
