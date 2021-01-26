The Reeds Spring Wolves brought home some silver hardware on Saturday after losing to Class 1 Chadwick 67-21. Chadwick was 15-1 after the win.

But the silver isn’t the only thing the Wolves can chalk up as a success.

In a span of eight days, Reeds Spring won three straight games, their most consecutive wins so far this season. The three games weren’t against ordinary teams either.

First, Reeds Spring upset Hollister 50-45. Hollister is one of the top-ranked teams in Class 4 with a 13-3 record.

Just a few days later, to start the Spokane Invitational Tournament, Reeds Spring played Southwest (Washburn), which had a 5-3 record, according to the MSHSAA website.

In the semifinals, Reeds Spring faced the host Spokane.

Spokane had already defeated the Wolves 55-48 once this season in the Blue & Gold Tournament in Springfield. The Owls were 11-5 entering their home tournament.

The Wolves defeated the host 47-39 and lost to Chadwick in the finals. The tournament improved the Wolves’ record to 6-9 with seven games left before the start of districts.

Mt. Vernon (4-0) and Logan-Rogersville (10-4) are the only teams with winning records, according to the MSHSAA website. Seymour, Marshfield and Aurora all have .500 records.