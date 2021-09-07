REEDS SPRING, Mo. — The Reeds Spring Wolves faced off with Lamar, the reigning Class 2 state champions. The 54-13 score was a disappointing one for the Wolves, but there were moments to highlight for the team as well.

Lamar got on the board first, surviving an ugly drive with a few penalties to lead 7-0 with 7:14 left in the first quarter. Lamar quarterback Joel Beshore — younger brother of head coach Jared Beshore — was dominant in the pocket. He secured several big passes as well as a few touchdowns throughout the game.

Lamar’s second TD came from the QB on a keeper with 1:05 left in the first quarter.

Reeds Spring tried to get something going to start the second quarter. The Wolves made it to the 2-yard line for a first down and four chances at a touchdown. Three run attempts — including a wildcat formation where junior tight end Caden Wiest attempted a run in. An incomplete pass to Wiest ended the drive for Reeds Spring.

Beshore ran in another touchdown, and Reeds Spring stopped the two-point conversion.

On the following kickoff, sophomore Chris Daniels — a track and field state qualifier last spring — ran in the ball for the Wolves’ first points of the game. The kick was blocked, and Reeds Spring was on the board with 5:32 left in the second quarter.

Lamar quickly tacked on two more in the second quarter to lead 34-6 at halftime.

The two teams started the second half trading short drives before Beshore broke away down the middle. The junior was tackled 5 yards away from the end zone.

After a short pause in play when Beshore sought treatment at the 5-yard line, several things happened in quick succession.

Lamar secured the touchdown. Reeds Spring went four and out. Lamar equally didn’t get much distance. Reeds Spring receives the punt but muffed it. A flag was called on Reeds Spring. Lamar took over possession 11 yards from the end zone. Two short runs tacked on another touchdown for the away team.

Lamar led 47-6 with four minutes to go in the third quarter.

The fourth quarter started with that same score. Most of Lamar’s starting lineup was off of the field to start. The Wolves managed one more touchdown with a field goal to get to 47-13. Lamar put another seven points on the board for good measure with 1:44 to go.

The Wolves moved to 1-1. They will host 0-2 Mt. Vernon on Friday, Sept. 10. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. One of Mt. Vernon’s losses was the East Newton, which Reeds Spring beat 49-20 in Week 1.

Branson kicker wins it for Pirates

The Pirates, who were looking for their first win of the season, hosted Ozark for their home opening game. And, boy, was it an exciting one.

Branson went up 20-7 at halftime — an exciting event since the Pirates lost 26-16 last year.

Ozark scored two unanswered touchdowns in the second half, including a 99-yard drive, to take a 21-20 lead with 1:17 left in the game.

Freshman Dane Efird was put in field goal range with seven seconds left, and he secured the 23-21 win for the Pirates.

Branson moved to 1-1. The Pirates will travel to Carl Junction (1-1) this Friday. The Bulldogs have defeated Willard and lost to Carthage this season. Last year, Branson won 21-20.

Forsyth falls to Buffalo

The Forsyth Panthers fell 34-27 to Buffalo on Friday. The Panthers were down 22-6 to start the fourth quarter. A 21-point fourth quarter just wasn’t enough to defeat Buffalo — a team that shutout Forsyth last year 49-0.

Forsyth moved to 1-1 this season. The Panthers host Clever (0-2) on Friday. The teams have not played each other in recent history. One of Clever’s losses was the El Dorado Springs, the team Forsyth beat in Week 1.

Hollister falls to Nevada

The Hollister Tigers moved to 1-1 after falling to Nevada on Friday. The 54-28 loss to the Class 4 opponent is the second loss to Nevada in as many years.

Next week, Hollister travels to Seneca (2-0) on Friday. Last year, Hollister defeated Seneca 14-12.