The Forsyth baseball team is the only area team to be ranked in the first poll of the season.
The Panthers are No. 2 in Class 3 with a 6-1 record at the time the Missouri Baseball Coaches Association rankings were released. Conway (7-0) is the only team above them.
The Panthers’ only loss came against Springfield Catholic (7-1), which is ranked No. 5 in Class 4.
Forsyth has had a dominant season to start to the season, winning its last five, including a 4-0 win over Clever on Tuesday.
Hollister is the only other team in the Tri-Lakes area team to receive votes. The Tigers were almost on the list for Class 4, along with Savannah, Hallsville and Logan-Rogersville.
Forsyth and Hollister played at Forsyth on Friday.
The Panthers play McDonald County on Saturday. First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m.
