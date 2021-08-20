Tuesday, Aug. 24

Branson volleyball at Glendale Jamboree

Thursday, Aug. 26

6 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Ozark Christian College

Friday, Aug. 27

5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball vs. Hurley

7 p.m. Branson football at Nixa

7 p.m. Hollister football at Monett

7 p.m. Reeds Spring football at East Newton

7 p.m. School of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Spokane

Branson girls tennis at Logan Rogersville

Branson softball vs. Hillcrest at Aurora

Kickoff Classic

Reeds Spring Cross-Country Invitation - Reeds Spring, Branson

Saturday, Aug. 28

1 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Avila University

Branson softball vs. Aurora at Aurora Kickoff Classic

Branson softball vs. Carl Junction at Aurora Kickoff Classic

Branson softball vs. Joplin at Aurora Kickoff Classic

Branson Volleyball Invitational - Branson, Reeds Spring

Forsyth football vs. El Dorado Springs

Reeds Spring softball vs. Marshfield at Halfway Softball Tournament

Reeds Spring softball vs. Seymour at Halfway Softball Tournament