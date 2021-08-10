Teams showed up to Branson last week to compete for the title of World Champion.

Opening ceremonies for the Cal Ripken Major70 World Series took place on Thursday night last week. Games started Friday morning, and the events took off from there.

Hawaii (Honolulu) took off from the start. In its first game, the team defeated Missouri (Mineral Area) 14-0. As of Sunday night, Hawaii was the only team besides Branson to have three wins.

Pacific Southwest (Kalaniana’ole, Hawaii) moved up to join its sister team and Branson with three wins on Monday morning.

Hawaii led the three teams with a 26 run differential with only three runs allowed. All statistics are as of 2 p.m. on Monday afternoon due to the publication deadline for the newspaper.

Southwest (Phenix City, Alabama), North Carolina (West Raleigh), and Kentucky (Okolona) were the only undefeated teams from the U.S. pools.

Mexico and Puerto Rico each are 1-0 in the international pool. The two played each other on Monday night. That score was not available prior to publication deadline.

Tuesday wrapped up pool play, where games were only held on Chicago Field and St. Louis Stadium — the two most popular fields at Ballparks of America.

Bracket play begins Wednesday morning. The top two teams from each of the four U.S. pools will move on to the championship bracket. All international teams will play in the championship bracket. Third place through fifth will play in the Iron Bracket.

Iron Bracket games will take place at Chicago Field and Kansas City Stadium. All championship bracket games will be played at St. Louis Stadium, starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. A full bracket schedule can be found at major70worldseries.org.

Games will wrap up on Saturday, Aug. 14, with the bronze medal game beginning at 2 p.m. and the World Champion game to follow at 4 p.m.