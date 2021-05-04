The Lady Pirates fell to No. 14 in the latest Class 3 poll released by the Missouri High School Soccer Coaches Association on April 28.
The Lady Pirates were 14-4 at the time of the poll and since gone 1-1 in their most recent games.
Branson lost 8-0 to Nixa (11-4) on April 27 before defeating Neosho with Neosho Christian two days later. The Lady Pirates had three regular season games left coming into the week against Carthage, Carl Junction and Willard.
They still sit at the top of their district of Glendale (11-2), Springfield Catholic (9-5-2) and West Plains (2-13).
Branson has not played Glendale or Catholic yet this season, but it did defeat West Plains 8-0 on April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.