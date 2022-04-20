Forsyth hosted their annual tennis tournament, the Forsyth Panther Classic, on Saturday, April 9. The Panthers competed against Reeds Spring, Willow Springs and New Covenant Academy.
None of the teams could upset the varsity Panthers’ undefeated record, with the Panthers only losing one match across all three opponents.
The Panthers defeated Reeds Spring 5 to 0, Willow Springs 5 to 0 and New Covenant Academy 5 to 1.
The Panthers will host their next match on April 15, against Monett.
