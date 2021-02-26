Saturday, Feb. 27
12 p.m. College of the Ozarks cross-country at Columbia College Invitational
1 p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Concordia College
3 p.m. Forsyth girls basketball vs. Liberty (Mountain View) in the Class 4 District 11 Tournament
Hollister boys Class 2 District 5 Sectional Wrestling at Seneca High School
Branson boys Class 3 District 5 Sectional Wrestling at Willard High School
Monday, March 1
6 p.m. Branson boys basketball at Ozark in the Class 6 District 11 Tournament
6 p.m. Forsyth boys basketball at Willow Springs in the Class 4 District 11 Tournament
7 p.m. Reeds Spring boys basketball at Cassville in the Class 4 District 12 Tournament
Tuesday, March 2
12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Evangel University
6 p.m. Branson girls basketball at Nixa in the Class 6 District 11 Tournament
6 p.m. Hollister girls basketball vs. Ava or Springfield Catholic in the Class 4 District 11 Tournament
7 p.m. Reeds Spring girls basketball at Seneca in the Class 6 District 11 Tournament
7 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. William Woods University
Wednesday, March 3
6 p.m. Hollister boys basketball vs. Mountain Grove or Liberty (Mountain View) in the Class 4 District 11 Tournament
Friday, March 5
12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Southwestern Christian University
Saturday, March 6
12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Southwestern Christian University
2 p.m. College of the Ozarks cross-country at Lyon College
District Tournaments for Class 4-6 continue through March 6.
Check District bracket updates at MSHSAA.org.
