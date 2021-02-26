Saturday, Feb. 27

 

12 p.m. College of the Ozarks cross-country at Columbia College Invitational

 

1 p.m./3 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Concordia College

 

3 p.m. Forsyth girls basketball vs. Liberty (Mountain View) in the Class 4 District 11 Tournament

 

Hollister boys Class 2 District 5 Sectional Wrestling at Seneca High School

 

Branson boys Class 3 District 5 Sectional Wrestling at Willard High School

 

Monday, March 1

 

6 p.m. Branson boys basketball at Ozark in the Class 6 District 11 Tournament

6 p.m. Forsyth boys basketball at Willow Springs in the Class 4 District 11 Tournament

 

7 p.m. Reeds Spring boys basketball at Cassville in the Class 4 District 12 Tournament

 

Tuesday, March 2

 

12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Evangel University

 

6 p.m. Branson girls basketball at Nixa in the Class 6 District 11 Tournament

 

6 p.m. Hollister girls basketball vs. Ava or Springfield Catholic in the Class 4 District 11 Tournament

 

7 p.m. Reeds Spring girls basketball at Seneca in the Class 6 District 11 Tournament

 

7 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. William Woods University

Wednesday, March 3

 

6 p.m. Hollister boys basketball vs. Mountain Grove or Liberty (Mountain View) in the Class 4 District 11 Tournament

 

Friday, March 5

 

12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Southwestern Christian University

 

Saturday, March 6

 

12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. Southwestern Christian University

 

2 p.m. College of the Ozarks cross-country at Lyon College

 

District Tournaments for Class 4-6 continue through March 6.

 

Check District bracket updates at MSHSAA.org.

