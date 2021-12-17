The Bulldogs and Lady Bulldogs brought home wins earlier this week for Blue Eye.

Lady Bulldogs

The Blue Eye Lady Bulldogs hosted the No. 2 state ranked Miller Cardinals on Monday, Dec. 13. The Lady Bulldogs played a defensive battle against the Cardinals.

Blue Eye girls defeated Miller 31-27. This is the first time since 2018 the Bulldogs took home a win from the Cardinals. This is the first loss this season for the Cardinals, whose season record is 6-1. The Lady Bulldogs are 4-2 this season.

The team worked together well and all contributed to the win. The Lady Bulldogs were 11 of 15 from the free throw line. Leading scoring for the Lady Bulldogs was Riley Arnold with 9 points. Rounding out the scoring was Kyla Warren with 8 points, Gracyn Fairchild with 6 points, Makayla Johnson with 5 points, Avery Arnold with 2 points, and Sam George with 1 point. Makayla Johnson had 11 rebounds and Gracyn Fairchild had 7 steals during the game.

Bulldogs

The Blue Eye boys faced the Cassville Wildcats on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

The Bulldogs hosted Cassville during their most recent matchup, where the Bulldogs defeated the Wildcats 56-44. Isaiah Mitchell led the Bulldogs with 33 points and 7 rebounds. Ryan Cardenzana scored 11 points, with 5 assists. Logan Isbell had 5 steals during the game.

The Blue Eye Bulldogs have a 4-2 record for the season.

The Bulldogs will be in back in action on Jan. 4, 2022, when they will host School of the Ozarks.