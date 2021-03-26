Saturday, March 27
9 a.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Lincoln Christian University in the C of O A.I.I. Classic
11 a.m. Branson baseball vs. West Plains
12 p.m./2 p.m. College of the Ozarks baseball vs. University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma
1 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball vs. Crowley’s Ridge College in the C of O A.I.I. Classic
1:30 p.m. Branson baseball vs. West Plains
Blue Eye softball in SouthWest Central League Tournament
College of the Ozarks cross-country at A.I.I. Championships
College of the Ozarks track and field at Missouri S&T
Monday, March 29
3:30 p.m. Branson boys golf vs. Buffalo at Pointe Royale Golf Course
4 p.m. Reeds Spring boys tennis at Springfield Catholic
4:30 p.m. Blue Eye softball at Verona
4:30 p.m. Hollister baseball vs. Clever
4:30 p.m. Hollister softball vs. Billings
5 p.m. Forsyth softball at Spokane
College of the Ozarks golf at Southwestern College Spring Classic
Tuesday, March 30
4:30 p.m. Blue Eye softball at Spokane
4:30 p.m. Branson baseball vs. Parkview
4:30 p.m. Branson boys tennis at Kickapoo
4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball at Spokane
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball vs. Clever
5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball vs. Galena
5 p.m. Branson girls soccer vs. Central (Springfield)
5 p.m. Hollister baseball at Crane
College of the Ozarks golf at Southwestern College Spring Classic
Forsyth softball at Crane
Wednesday, March 31
Reeds Spring, Hollister, Forsyth boys golf at Thousand Hills Golf Resort
Thursday, April 1
4 p.m. Branson Track Invitational
4:30 p.m. Blue Eye softball vs. Purdy
4:30 p.m. Branson baseball vs. Aurora
4:30 p.m. Branson boys tennis vs. Bolivar
4:30 p.m. Forsyth softball vs. Buffalo
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring baseball vs. Fair Grove
4:30 p.m. Reeds Spring boys tennis at Nevada
5 p.m. Blue Eye baseball vs. Wheaton
5 p.m. Branson girls soccer at Bolivar
Friday, April 2
4:30 p.m. Forsyth baseball vs. New Covenant Academy
6 p.m. College of the Ozarks volleyball at Central Baptist College
Forsyth softball vs. Mt. Vernon
