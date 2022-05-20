A star forward at Branson’s Link Academy has announced he will be hitting the hardwood in the Southeastern Conference.
Julian Phillips, a five-star, top 20 recruit for multiple recruiting services, announced on May 12 he would be playing for the Tennessee Volunteers. Phillips had originally committed to LSU, but was released from the letter of intent when LSU’s coach was fired.
Phillips helped lead Link Year Academy to the championship of the GEICO Nationals where the team fell to Monteverde Academy 60-49. He averaged 15.7 points and 4.7 rebounds in the GEICO games.
“It was phenomenal to have him this year,” Link Year Coach Rodney Perry told Branson Tri-Lakes News. “One of the hardest working guys on our team, and helped us become the team that we became this year.”
Perry expects Phillips will be the same kind of player at the next level.
“I expect him to do much the same. Help his team win and be one of the key players on the team,” Perry said.
Tennessee was 27-8 last season, losing to Michigan in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
