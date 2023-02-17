Four Reeds Spring High School seniors have signed letters of intent to play college football. Gavin Smith plans to attend the University of Central Missouri, Josh Lowe and Tracen Cobb will play at Southwest Baptist University, and Caden Wiest will join the Missouri State University Bears.
