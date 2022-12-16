The Reeds Spring Wolves Girls Wrestling Team pindown placements in tournaments.
The RSHS girls wrestling team competed in the Gem City Scramble in Diamond on Friday, Dec. 9. Junior Kierstin Allen placed second at 140 pounds and won three matches by pinfall. Junior Ariah Brandsma finished fourth at 145 pounds and Sophomore Lindsey Keithley took home 5th place at 145 pounds. Freshman Bella Yartz also had a good showing, placing 5th at 170 pounds.
In dual matches, the Wolves lost to Logan-Rogersville, Marshfield, and McDonald County. Sophomore Blaiklee Cagle had two pinfalls in those matches.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.