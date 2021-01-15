In a local rivalry game, the Hollister Lady Tigers defeated the Forsyth Lady Panthers 53-39.

Hollister, which has only lost two games this season, relied on senior Kendrick “Bug” Bailey for over half of its points on Monday, Jan. 11. She scored 30 points.

Junior Gabby Franciskovich, who usually scores the second most for the Lady Tigers had seven points, just one behind senior Nesa Clarida who finished with eight.

Forsyth senior Scarlett Texeira led the way for her team with 11 points and nine rebounds.

Forsyth held the lead after the first quarter by one point, 10-9. Hollister responded by putting up 15 in the second quarter and 19 in the third compared to Forsyth’s 16 total points through the two quarters.

Both teams managed 10 points in the final quarter, and Hollister won its 12th game of the season.

The 39 points from the Lady Panthers was their fewest so far this season. They’ve only played seven games due to quarantine orders that prevented them from playing for a month. Prior to the game against Hollister, Forsyth averaged over 56 points a game.

For Hollister, on the other hand, it was their fourth lowest scoring game.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 13, the Forsyth Lady Panthers were 5-2, with their only other loss coming to Blue Eye. Hollister was 12-2.

Both are in Class 4 District 11, so there is a high probability the two will face each other again in the postseason.