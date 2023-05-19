Head Track Coach Kenzie Larkin and the College of the Ozarks Bobcats track team wrapped up their 2023 season by competing in the NCCAA National Championships in Columbia, South Carolina last week.
C of O junior Chase Larimore was crowned national champion in the Pole Vault, with a height of 4.50m. Tanner Bailey of Piedmont, Oklahoma turned in a fourth-place finish in the 5000m with a time of 15:53.09, Dawson Hepner of Nixa finished fourth in the Javelin with a distance of 47.45m and Briar Kellem of Forsyth finished in 12th with a Javelin throw of 42.53.
Gavin Fletcher finished seventh in the Shot Put with a throw of 13.59m and Caden Robertson of Harrison, Arkansas rounded out the Bobcat field with an 11th place finish in the Long Jump with a distance of 6.18m.
For more information about Bobcat athletics, visit www.cofo.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.