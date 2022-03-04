A national tennis association will hold a pair of tournaments in Branson this spring.

Two US Tennis Association junior tournaments will come to Branson thanks to Branson High School Boys’ Tennis Head Coach Sean Kembell and his family. The tournaments will take place on April 23 and June 4, at the tennis courts at Stockstill Park in Branson. The April event will be a round robin and the June event will be a Level 7 competition, according to a press release from Branson High School.

Kembell, who started the boys’ tennis program at Branson High School 17 years ago, said he would like to see more tennis in the area.

“We would love to see tennis events grow in the Branson area,” Kembell said.

Kembell’s brother-in-law connected him with Courtney Nesbitt, USTA Missouri Junior Competition Coordinator. Nesbitt explained the process of creating USTA junior tournaments and encouraged the Kembell family to find a tournament director to lead the charge, according to the release.

Kembell recruited Branson High School graduate and former four-year tennis player Josh Bartram, who will serve as the tournament director.

Bartram said he looks forward to seeing the regional up-and-coming talent.

“Tennis is such a great sport,” Bartram said. “Being immersed in the sport as much as I can is important to me.”

This past December Kembell’s oldest daughter participated in her first Level 6 USTA tournament at the Cooper Tennis Complex in Springfield.

“Sean and I are committed to raising our family here in Branson,” Cher Kembell said. “I see this being an annual tradition. I hope it is. I hope my little 4-year-old can play when she is old enough.”