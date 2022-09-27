The Blue Eye Bulldogs shut out the Spokane Owls at home on Thursday, Sept. 22 in a 10-0 win.
The Bulldogs collected 11 hits on the day. Braden Johnson went 3 for 3, Colton Spinning went 2 for 4 and Cayden Murray went 2 for 2. Trey Lippe, Landon Murray, Riley Redus and Logan Isbell each collected a hit. Pitcher Trey Lippe recorded the win, throwing five innings and giving up no runs while striking out 9 batters and allowing no walks.
The win against Spokane puts Blue Eye at nine wins and three losses on the season.
