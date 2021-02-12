There was a moment back in January where the hope returned for the Reeds Spring Wolves.

They’d beaten ranked rival Hollister, Southwest (Washburn) and ranked Spokane all within the span of a week. They’d been 3-8 up to that point.

Now, the Wolves are 7-13, and the beginning of February hasn’t been so kind.

The Wolves lost big to Logan-Rogersville on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Led by Jonathan Dunn, the Logan-Rogersville Wildcats dominated for a 68-29 win. Dunn, who is committed to play basketball at Western Illinois, scored 21.

The Wildcats were 16-4 after the win and sat their starters for most of the second half. Dunn had 15 after the first half.

Two more Logan-Rogersville players were in double figures while no one from Reeds Spring was able to score more than seven.

Junior Tanner Hirschi and sophomore Caden Wiest led the way with seven each. Junior Ty Cooper, who has been one of the leading scorers for Reeds Spring was held to four points that night.

This is the fourth loss in a row for Reeds Spring, and the Wolves only have a few games left before the postseason starts.

Class 4 District 12 has impressive teams, including Aurora, East Newton and Mt. Vernon, all of which had winning records as of Wednesday.