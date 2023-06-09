Former Hollister School District Athletic Director John Burgi was one of five Missourians inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Wednesday, June 7, for his success during his career coaching at high school and collegiate levels.

Burgi graduated Carthage High School in 1975 and eventually became a successful baseball coach, leading his alma mater for eight seasons. During his time at the helm in those eight seasons, three teams reached state semifinals, won five conference championships and seven district championships.

Throughout his career, Burgi coached a number of baseball teams and received accolades in his performance including three Jayhawk Coach of the Year awards. He led several teams to conference, district and state championships.

As an athlete, Burgi was an all-district pitcher at Carthage, on their first ever district title team. Burgi later played for Crowder College and Emporia State University.

Burgi became the athletic director for the Hollister School District in 2012, where he served until his retirement in 2021. Hollister School District Superintendent Brian Wilson said Burgi has often been “the man” for the school district.

“Many people have heard Coach Burgi talk about ‘the man,’ the guy you look for when you are down who you know will get you back in the game,” Wilson said. “Coach Burgi has been ‘the man’ for Hollister Schools many times. During his tenure as coach and as the athletic director, he has made numerous students, not only better athletes, but better people.”

Wilson said since Burgi’s retirement in 2021, he has come out of retirement on more than one occasion to help out when the school needed it.

“Everyone in Hollister is better for knowing Coach Burgi and for what he has done for us,” Wilson said.

Aside from being inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, Burgi was recently presented with Hollister School District’s June Community Spotlight Award at a Board of Education meeting. Wilson presented the award himself on behalf of the district.

For more information about the Hollister School District, visit www.hollister.k12.mo.us. To learn more about the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame, visit www.mosportshalloffame.com.