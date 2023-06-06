A Branson track athlete has picked up a state championship to end his high school career in a case of like father, like son.
Kyshin Isringhausen won the state championship in the Class 5 Boys Pole Vault after almost faulting out at 13 feet, 9 inches. Making that height qualified him to win at least one of the medals for the competition.
Isringhausen then cleared 14 feet, 8 ¼ inches, becoming the only competitor in the competition to reach that height. After securing the gold medal, he didn’t stop, attempting to top 15 feet before coming up just short.
Over the course of the season, Isringhausen overcame significant challenges to win the state championship. He tore a labrum in each shoulder, including one that will require surgery now he has completed his competition season. He also broke his nose in six places while vaulting at districts, and had surgery on the nose the Wednesday before the weekend state competition.
Isringhausen followed in the footsteps of his father, who was also a state pole vaulting champion.
