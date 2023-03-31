The Forsyth Panthers baseball team won the championship in the Ozarks Baseball Classic last weekend.
The two-day Ozarks Baseball Classic at the Equity Bank Sports Complex, in Harrison, AR, became a one-day event due to weather as rain pushed Friday’s opening round games to Saturday, March 25.
The Panthers faced Valley Springs in the opening round, taking the win with a 7 to 1 score. In round two of the Harrison tournament, the Panthers shut out Monticello 1 to 0.
Forsyth then faced Nemo Vista in the championship game. Forsyth shut out Nemo Vista with a big win of 9 to 0 to claim the championship title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.