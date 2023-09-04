The Branson Pirates picked up their first gridiron win of the season, topping Carthage 28-14 on the road.
The Pirates struck first to take a 7-0 lead thanks to a 12-yard run from Daniel Giles, only to have Carthage come back with a 24-yard touchdown pass to tie the game.
Branson scored twice more in the first half.
Javen Finkbone ran in a touchdown from five yards out, the play after Gage Depee returned an interception to the six yard line. On the last play of the half, after a time out with one second left on the clock, quarterback Luke McCormick hit Tegan Asbury with a 39-yard pass as time expired on the half, giving the Pirates a 21-7 halftime advantage.
Gage Dupee added a 32-yard touchdown run in the second half, giving the Pirates a 28-7 lead on the way to the 28-14 final score.
The Pirates will sail to Willard on Friday to face the 1-1 Tigers, who like the Pirates lost in their matchup with Joplin.
The Reeds Spring Wolves took on the Nevada Tigers on Friday, Sept. 1 for their home opener.
Reeds Spring took the opening kick off as No. 25 Chris Daniels took it into the endzone to take an early lead against the Tigers. It didn’t take long for the team from Nevada to answer back with a 61 yard touchdown of their own. In the first quarter Nevada took advantage of an interception to gain another touchdown, giving Nevada a 12-7 lead. After a second interception, Nevada broadened their lead 18-7.
In the second quarter, the Wolves fumbled, giving up a touchdown to the Tigers. The Wolves rallied to gain another touchdown bringing the score to 26-13. The Tigers scored again bringing their lead to 34-13. The Wolves once again answered back with a 36 yard pass from Blandy Burrell to James Dowdy, bringing the score at halftime 34-19.
Coming back onto the field into the second half, the Wolves were unable to keep up with the Tigers. The final score was Wolves 19, Tigers 49.
Forsyth gets a first ever win over Buffalo rolling to a 42-20 victory.
Hollister drops their second straight game as East Newton spoils their home opener with a 20-18 win.
